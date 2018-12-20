Indian American community remembers Manjeet Singh after 10 years

The life and friendship of Manjeet Singh was celebrated on Monday, December 17, at TV Asia Studios in Edison, New Jersey.

Singh was an employee of Parikh Worldwide Media, who passed away 10 years ago but his friendship was everlasting.

“People always ask me ‘what is the measure of success?’ I say this is the measure of success,” Jagdish Patel, an attendee, told the room full of people that was gathered in celebration of Singh’s friendship. “10 years after this guy’s death there are so many friends here celebrating his friendship.”

Professor Indrajit S. Saljah, Editor of the Indian Panorama said “we are celebrating a life of love. A life which was full of every descent and every conceivably beautiful thing. He did not differentiate between the good and bad, for him every human being was a lantern dropped from heaven.”

Singh used to hangout at Rajbhog Foods in Jersey City, where many community members still remember him.

One attendee remembered how Singh used to always take the advertisement and ask for the money after the job was done.

Another attendee remembered him as a friend and mentor who knew how to win hearts.