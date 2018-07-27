Indian American city council member gets surprise marriage proposal at meeting

Indian American City Council member of Charlotte, North Carolina, Dimple Ajmera got proposed to at the end of Monday’s meeting by Dr. Vaibhav Bajaj, a Boston dentist who was allowed to address council members.

“Any objections colleagues with this motion? Because Dr. Vaibhav Bajaj believes in bipartisan agreement. On a serious note, I’m grateful for a life partner who is family oriented, loving and compassionate,” he later wrote on Twitter.

According to a Charlotte Observer report, Ajmera came to the U.S. when she was in high school and knew very little English.

She graduated from the University of Southern California and moved to Charlotte eight years ago to take a financial services job with TIAA.

She previously worked as a CPA in Los Angeles and was appointed to the District 5 seat in January 2017.

She was elected to a City Council at-large seat in November.