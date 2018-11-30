Indian American chosen as Vice Mayor of Fremont, California

Indian American Raj Salwan was elected to the City Council of Fremont, California in 2016 and just recently, he was named as the vice mayor of the city.

Salwan served on the council from January 2013 to December 2014 and was selected to the post of vice mayor unanimously when it was vacated by Mayor Bill Harrison.

Salwan has lived in Fremont all his life, from living in a one-bedroom apartment with his father, mother, and two siblings, as a child, to owning AllCare Veterinary Hospital in town.

He attended U.C. Irvine where he studied biological sciences, and has a doctorate of veterinary medicine degree from the School of Veterinary Medicine at Tuskegee University.

Salwan has served as a Human Relations Commissioner, Planning Commissioner and as a councilmember, and is also proud to have achieved the American dream.

In fact, he remembers how when he was in school, most students did not understand the difference between Indian Americans and Native Americans, however much has changed since then.

Along with continuing to give Fremont residents the same equal opportunities he had, Salwan also wants to have the Indian American community in town, participate in more mainstream community events.

Salwan lives with his wife Sonia and their three children; Shiv, Isha, and Sandeep.