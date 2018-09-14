Indian American child dies of heat exposure

An Indian American child, Nishchay Patel, 3, was found unresponsive inside a minivan, outside the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Temple, in Oldham County, Kentucky.

Patel was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to a WHAS11 report.

Officials say Patel died of hyperthermia from the environmental heat exposure in an enclosed minivan.

The temple has released a statement saying:

“Our congregation and members are deeply saddened by the loss of a young, bright boy who brought immense joy to his family and our congregation. We are focused on supporting his family through this tragic time, keeping them in our thoughts and daily prayers. We ask for respect and privacy to allow the family and our congregation to mourn this loss and heal through prayer.”

According to report, no charges have been filed as yet, but the investigation is ongoing.