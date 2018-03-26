Indian American charged with aggravated manslaughter

Indian American Amish Patel, 29, of Delanco, New Jersey was charged with two counts of aggravated manslaughter in a vehicle crash that killed a married couple in Willingboro Township on Jan. 13, according to an NJ.com report.

NJ.com reported that Robert Stephens, 52, and his wife Janet, 50, of Burlington Township, who were in their minivan, were stopped in the jug handle waiting to cross Route 130 to Bridgeboro Road when Patel, lost control of his BMW 440 while driving northbound, and slammed into the minivan at around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 13.

The impact sent the minivan over a guardrail, down an embankment and into a section of Olympia Lakes, the prosecutor’s office said.

Rescuers were able to remove the couple from the submerged vehicle however, they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Patel also faces several traffic summonses from the accident including driving while intoxicated and speeding, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.