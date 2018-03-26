Indian American charged in hit-and-run in New Jersey

An Indian American man was arrested and charged for leaving the scene of an accident that eventually resulted in death.

According to an NBC report, Naphtali Dykes, 30, of East Orange, New Jersey had just gotten out of jail and was crossing the street when he was struck by Niraj Patel, 21, of Edison, New Jersey and one other.

The Hudson County prosecutor said that Dykes was pronounced dead at Old Lincoln Highway in Kearny, New Jersey at about 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, March 24.

Dykes had just been released from the Hudson County Correctional Center, earlier that morning; he was also inadvertently driven over by another driver after he was struck by Patel, according to an NBC report.

The second driver hasn’t been charged yet.