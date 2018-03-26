Indian American caught with Heroin

Indian American Kaushal T. Patel and David T. Mele of Edison, New Jersey were each charged with burglary and criminal mischief while Patel was also charged with possession of hypodermic needles and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a Patch.com report.

Detective Capt. Laurence Martin told Patch.com that Officer Eric Caffrey responded to report of a burglary at the former Fuddruckers’ restaurant, and soon-to-be gun range on Saturday, March 24 at 9:30 a.m.

The building’s managers were at the property to conduct a site survey when they saw the back door window smashed open and apparently startled Patel and Mele who were inside the building to “to escape the weather.”

Police found seven empty glassine bags used to hold heroin, three clear empty vials, two metal spoons and two capped hypodermic needles, according to a Patch.com report.

Both of them were released on summonses complaints with future court dates.