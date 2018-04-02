Indian American caught drunk driving, may face deportation

Indian American Shashikantbhai Patel, 41, of Bel Air, Maryland was charged with DWI after he was caught with an open container while driving the wrong way on a state road, according to a Patch.com report.

According to the report, Patel had an open container in the Toyota Camry when he was stopped and firefighters reportedly had to set up a roadblock to stop him from continuing to drive.

Patel was then taken into custody by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, where Immigration officials placed a detainer on him and told WSYR-TV that they may deport him.

Records show that Patel was booked on Friday, March 30 and remains incarcerated on a charge of aggravated DWI.