Indian-American candidate for Jersey City Council named 2017 Champion by campaign committee

Rekha Nandwani, who is running for Ward C Council in Jersey City, was recently named a 2017 Champion by the Progressive Change Campaign Committee (PCCC).

The PCCC’s objective is to recognize candidates from around the country who it considers are fighting for progressive priorities and looking out for the needs of everyday families.

Nandwani was chosen by the organization because she has always fought for Jersey City residents and wants people to have access to healthier food options and supermarkets and already petitioned for eight supermarkets in Jersey City, a few years ago, the PCCC said.

The Indian-American candidate also collaborated with the Jersey City Board of Education in their recent school rezoning plans, advocating on behalf of the parents and assigned safe drop off zones for elementary schools, PCCC added. She was also credited with having made improvements to parking regulations in Jersey City neighborhoods and installing stop signs around busy intersections for the community. In addition, PCCC noted, she was able to catch a $2 million accounting error that had mistakenly raised the residents’ taxes.

“Our 2017 Champions across the country are committed to solving big problems affecting their communities. Selected for their bold vision, these candidates are highly capable leaders ready to make change,” said Kait Sweeney, spokesperson for the PCCC.

The organization has chosen more than 50 Champions nationwide this year. It claims to have a million-member grassroots organization that builds power at the local, state and federal levels.

The organization also advocates for economic populist priorities like expanding Social Security, debt-free college, Wall Street reform and the public option and says it has raised millions of dollars to support progressive candidates, including $1.1 million to support Elizabeth Warren’s Senate run in 2012.