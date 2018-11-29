Indian American businesswoman receives Gold Stevie® Award

Ritu Narayan, the Indian American founder and CEO of Zūm, has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the consumer services category in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

The award was presented to Narayan and the other winners during a dinner event attended by more than 550 people at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York City, according to a press release.

The event was broadcast via Livestream.

Narayan won the Gold Stevie Award for Female Executive of the Year in Consumer Services category and her award places her at the top of the Female Executive of the Year category.

“I am incredibly honored to have received this award and know it was not a standalone achievement. I am grateful to our employees, drivers, school district partners and families using the service and constantly going above and beyond to make the Zūm experience one that everyone can enjoy and benefit from. There were many stand-out women nominated who’ve achieved so much, and I want to personally congratulate them for their incredible accomplishments,” Narayan is quoted saying in a press release.

Narayan’s company Zūm is the leading provider of safe and reliable student transportation for families and school districts and in the past year, it has grown revenue more than 300 percent and helped San Francisco Bay Area schools save more than $15 million in transportation costs, driving millions of dollars back into school district budgets.

In addition, Zūm’s accomplishments also include supporting working mothers by providing them with a flexible solution for their children’s transportation and childcare needs.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run worldwide and this year, more than 1,500 entries were submitted for the Gold Stevie® Awards in more than 90 categories, the press release added.