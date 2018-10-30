Indian American businessman wants to become next mayor of San Ramon, California

Indian American businessman and engineer, Sanat Sethy has his eye on the Mayor’s seat of San Ramon, California, in an attempt to replace Bill Clarkson, who has held it since 2011.

According to his campaign website, Sethy has been living in San Ramon for 11 years with his wife and two children, and his engineering and M.B.A. degrees led to him become a member of the city’s Economic Development Advisory Committee, which helped shape the financial future of San Ramon.

Sethy is currently the director of VATVEZ, where he specializes in product development and program management.

Prior to that he was working at Cognizant Technology Solutions, Accenture and Hitachi Data Systems; he graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management, according to his LinkedIn profile.

As far as issues are concerned, Sethy says on his campaign website, “we need to protect our parks, hills and golf courses from unwanted development; solve and prevent traffic gridlock in San Ramon; partner with our district to solve school overcrowding; find the funding to make sure all of San Ramon is beautifully landscaped; do what it takes to control crime in our City; secure our future by building back our financial reserves; harness existing technology to improve the lives and safety of our residents and make using our city parks for sports teams free to San Ramon residents.”