Indian American businessman Nadadur Vardhan dies in California

Nadadur Vardhan of Los Angeles, California passed away on the evening of July 3 after suffering from a brief illness.

Vardhan was a renowned international tax consultant and the president and founder of Nadadur Vardhan, Inc., a taxation firm in Santa Monica, California. He was also a loving husband, father, brother, and friend.

He was an avid political activist and served as a devoted President of Malibu Hindu Temple.

The funeral services will be limited only to immediate family members and close friends. However, a public memorial service will be held and the details of which will be announced shortly.

A viewing was held on Thursday, July 6 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at The Chapel at Funeraria Del Angel Praiswater in Van Nuys, California and a second viewing will be held on Saturday, July 8 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the same location.

Vardhan is survived by his wife, Dr. Indubala Nadadur Vardhan, his daughters, Dr. Malini Nadadur and Anjani Nadadur, his brother, Nadadur Kumar, his sisters Dr. Pushpa Kasturi and Alamelu Krishnamachary, a large extended family, and their beloved dog, Daisy.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the American Heart Association.