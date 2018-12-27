Indian American businessman holds 4th Medical Camp in Gujarat

Indian American businessman Bipin Patel completed his 4th Medical Camp in the Ghoghamba District of Gujarat, India, which is approximately 100 miles south of Ahmedabad and 40 miles east of Baroda.

Patel had a team of 35 doctors and nurses from Ahmedabad including physicians, cardiologists, orthopedics, ophthalmologists, pediatricians, gynecologists and cancer specialists, who treated 1,350 people.

While more than 300 eye glasses were given, 70 cataract surgeries will be performed at hospitals in Ahmedabad and Baroda within the following weeks, with all expenses paid by Patel.

A pharmacy was also set up on site to provide patients with more than 50 types of medicine along with any additional supplements that were prescribed.

Patel holds this camp every year around his birthday and this year his daughter Payal and son Amit also took part in the camp, and the both of them have formed an organization called “Health Reach India” to take their father’s initiative forward.

The camp was held in association with the Psychological Development and Mental Health Foundation, Shri Rajleela Sewa Trust, Navinbhai Patel and Vashram Makvana.