Indian American Bina Palnitkar selected as Law360 Trials Rising Star

Bina Palnitkar has been selected as a Law360 Trials Rising Star for 2018.

The shareholder at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was one of 168 attorneys under 40, to be recognized.

Palnitkar was selected for her remarkable achievements in Greenberg Traurig’s Dallas office as well as her commitment to pro bono and volunteer work.

She is acclaimed for her ability to think quickly and creatively under pressure, her passion for diversity in the legal and overall community and her exceptional courtroom proficiency.

“Bina has a level of drive and dedication that her colleagues at Greenberg Traurig and clients appreciate. Despite her top-notch performance and formidable record of accomplishments, she never stops pushing to get more done,” Lori G. Cohen, co-chair of the firm’s Global Litigation Practice, is quoted saying in a press release.

As an associate, Palnitkar began building a book of business and started honing her legal skills which led her to chair a trial on behalf of a firm client while she was still an associate, demonstrating both her technical skills and out-of-the-box strategy.

Palnitkar is also created the non-profit organization Mahila, which helps impoverished women in India start their own businesses.