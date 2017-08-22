Indian American becomes police chief in California

The City of San Pablo, California has hired an Indian American police captain from Pittsburg, Rathnesh “Ron” Raman as their new police chief.

The 21-year-old veteran of the Pittsburg Police Department replaced the interim chief, Walt Schuld on August 14.

Raman was chosen out of 32 applicants and is also a part-time faculty member at Los Medanos Community College.

“After an extensive and competitive executive management search, I am pleased to announce Pittsburg Police Captain Ron Raman as San Pablo’s next Chief of Police,” San Pablo City Manager Matt Rodriguez told KRON 4.

Raman was hired by the Pittsburg Police Department in 1996, and has had an accomplished career of advancement currently serving as Police Captain since 2014.

He is also a 2012 graduate from the California Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Command College Graduate Class #50.

Raman currently serves as a part-time faculty member of the Department of Administration of Justice at Los Medanos Community College since 2005 in Pittsburg, CA.

Raman grew up in Pinole and graduated from Pinole Valley High School in 1991.

He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from California State University, Sacramento in May 1996, and a Master’s Degree in Leadership from St. Mary’s College in May 2004.

Raman is San Pablo’s first male minority police chief appointed since the city’s incorporation in 1948 and his starting annual base salary is $217,536.

Raman is married and has two children, and is a current resident of Concord.

“Captain Raman has been instrumental in shaping Pittsburg’s crime-reduction strategies and ensuring Pittsburg Police Officers have the tools and training necessary to provide exceptional police services. He will be missed. The San Pablo Police Department and the residents of San Pablo are getting an exceptional law enforcement leader who understands community policing and the important role law enforcement plays in strengthening communities. His police and executive experience will make his transition as San Pablo’s new Police Chief a seamless process,” stated current Pittsburg Chief of Police Brian Addington, in a KRON 4 report.

Chief Addington further stated: “The men and women of the Pittsburg Police Department are very proud of Chief Raman’s appointment, and look forward to continuing to work with him on regional issues that challenge our County and State.”

Raman will be sworn in on Wednesday, August 30 at 5 p.m.