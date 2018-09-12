Indian American becomes first Sikh to be inducted into President’s security detail

Indian American Anshdeep Singh Bhatia, originally from Ludhiana, Punjab, India, has become the first Sikh to have been inducted into the security detail of President Donald Trump.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Bhatia’s family moved from Kanpur to Ludhiana during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots after his family suffered many losses.

In 2000, Bhatia and his family moved to the U.S. He was 10-years-old at that time.

Bhatia always dreamt of becoming a security guard for the President of the United States one day.