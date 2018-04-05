Indian American author’s book to be made into movie

NEW YORK – Indian American author S.B. Divya’s sci-fi thriller “Runtime” is going to be developed into a movie that will be produced by Escape Artists and John Sacchi, said reports.

The book “Runtime” was published in 2016 and is about a young girl named Marmeg Guinto who uses parts she found in rich people’s garbage and spent the money her mother wanted her to use for nursing school to enter the Minerva Challenge, a cybernetic race across the Sierra Nevadas so her and her younger brothers could have a better future, according to a Variety report.

“Runtime” was Divya’s first science-fiction novel but she has also published “Microbiota and the Masses: A Love Story.”

“Runtime” was also a 2016 Nebula Award finalist for best novella.

According to Variety, the deal was made by Brendan Deneen at Macmillan Entertainment on behalf of Cameron McClure at Donald Maass.