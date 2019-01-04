Indian American assumes office as County Court Judge in Texas

Indian American Kyle Prasad George assumed office as Fort Bend County Commissioner’s Court Judge in Texas, on January 1, after defeating Republican Judge Robert Hebert in the November 2018 elections.

George, 53, made history after attracting votes from both parties, breaking a glass ceiling.

George is from Kerala’s Kakkodu city and came to the U.S. in 1993 on a work visa for a financial firm.

According to a Huston Chronicle report, George has earned multiple financial certifications and licenses, and now co-owns and manages an independent financial planning practice in Sugar Land, Texas, as a Certified Financial Planner.

George and his wife Sheeba have three children.