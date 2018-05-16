Indian American Association Elects Officeholders For 2018-2019

CHICAGO – The Indian American Association, Chicago, (IAA) Illinois has successfully conducted its first election for the new teams for 2018- 2019, this April 7. Members of IAA met at Schaumburg Library to vote for the new officeholders.

The election process was conducted by Shahid Razvi, general secretary of the IAA who worked diligently to ensure that the entire election process was conducted fairly, a press release from IAA said.

Nawab Mir Hamid Ali Khan was unanimously elected as President of IAA for 2018-19 to great applause. He is the first president from a ‘Nawabi’ family (Hyderabadi Nawabi Gharana) in the Indian American Association in Chicago, and he plans to take the IAA to a higher level in connection with the relation of United States of America and India, the press release said. His father Nawab Mir Ahmed Ali Khan was the Home Minister of Government of Andhra Pradesh. “He is very well connected with Indian Community and Indian political arena. There is no doubt that IAA will touch new heights in 2018,” said General Secretary Shahid of IAA, according to the press release.

An inauguration dinner on was held Sunday, April 29, at India House Restaurant in Hoffman Estates, IL. Ali Abid Yawar, president of Hyderabad Association, and both FIA representatives attended the event and congratulated the President Nawab Mir Hamid Ali Khan and other executive elected members.

Mr. Kanthi Patel Farmer President, trustee FIA (Original) and President of Gujarat Association address the IAA members and give assurance for fully support and cooperation from FIA (Original). He said that the coming year would mark a new beginning for the organization.

Onkar Singh Sangha, former president of Punjab Cultural Society (and former president and founder of FIA Schaumburg) attended the event and give assurance for support and cooperation with the new organization and their elected members.

The names of the new executive members of IAA are as follows:

President: Nawab Mir Hamid Ali Khan; Executive Vice President: Raju Shah; Vice President: Dr. Taufiq Ansari Ahmed, Bharti Desai, Ali Abid Yawar, Kameswari Bulusu, Kausar Ali Mirza, Syed Qasim, Rajendra Patel; General Secretary: Shahid Razvi; Treasurer: Mohd Fareeduddin Sabiri; Directors: Amit Desai, Ajaz Hashmi, Shagufta Hashmi, Mir Ali, Punkaj Patel, Ravi Kapoor.