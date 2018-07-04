Indian-American assistant to Trump appointed new acting administrator of Drug Enforcement Administration

United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the appointment of Uttam Dhillonas Acting Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration. Dhillon, who has served as Deputy Counsel and Deputy Assistant to President Trump, will replace Robert Patterson, who has retired after 30 years of service.

“With one American dying of a drug overdose every nine minutes, there can be no doubt that we are facing the deadliest drug epidemic in our history,” Attorney General Sessions is quoted saying in a July 2 press release announcing Dhillon’s appointment.

“The work of the Drug Enforcement Administration is critical to fighting this crisis, and President Trump and I are committed to continuing to give it the strong leadership it deserves. That is why I am pleased to appoint Uttam Dhillon as Acting Administrator,” Sessions said.

“Uttam is a dedicated public servant who has served with distinction in the White House, the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security, Congress, and as a career federal prosecutor taking on drug traffickers at the highest levels,” Sessions continued.

Dhillon, who according to the Justice Department, has had a long career battling drug traffickers and violent crime, began serving in the role of Acting Administrator from the day of the announcement.

In 2006, Dhillon was confirmed by the Senate as the first Director of the Office of Counternarcotics Enforcement at the Department of Homeland Security. In that role, he served as the primary policy advisor on counternarcotics issues, focused on combating the connections between illegal drug trafficking and terrorism and developed regional counternarcotics strategies for DHS.

Prior to DHS, Dhillon served as an Associate Deputy Attorney General in the Department of Justice, where he chaired the Attorney General’s Anti-Gang Coordination Committee, and led efforts to formulate and implement Department of Justice policies and programs to combat violent crime and criminal gangs.

Earlier in his career, Dhillon worked as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Central District of California for 6 ½ years. During that period, he was appointed to the Department of Justice’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, and worked with federal and local law enforcement agencies to direct complex investigations of violent gangs and major narcotics trafficking organizations.

Dhillon also has significant experience in the Legislative Branch, holding several senior roles including Chief Oversight Counsel for the House Financial Services Committee, Chief Counsel and Deputy Staff Director for the House Select Committee on Homeland Security, and Senior Investigative Counsel for the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. Both prior to and subsequent to his public service, Dhillon worked for several large law firms.

Dhillon received his law degree from Boalt Hall School of Law at the University of California, Berkeley, an M.A. from the University of California, San Diego, and a B.A. from California State University, Sacramento.