Indian American Ashook Ramsaran honored by CWNY

NEW YORK – Indian American Ashook Ramsaran, the president of Indian Diaspora Council International (IDC), was honored by the Center for Women of New York (CWNY) with the “Good Guys” award at the CWNY’s 31st Anniversary Annual Luncheon on Saturday, April 21 at the Douglaston Manor and Golf Club in New York.

Ramsaran was born in Guyana (British Guiana), and he came to the U.S. in 1968 to obtain undergraduate and graduate degrees in Electrical Engineering at New York Polytechnic University.

After holding prominent positions at various companies, he founded the electronics manufacturing company Ramex.

Ramsaran is the founder of the Indian Diaspora Council International (IDC) as well as the former president of Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO International).

He is also the Vice President of the Queens Civic Congress (New York), Chair of New York Presbyterian Hospital Queens Community Advisory Council, Board Member of St John’s University Center for Caribbean and Latin American Studies and Board Member of Fresh Meadows Homeowners Civic Association.

Ramsaran has received many local and international awards for his outstanding community service and raising awareness of critical issues of interest and concern.

“Women’s rights are people’s rights; women’s rights are our rights; women’s rights are human rights. I am truly honored by this recognition award and I join with other recipients in thanking CWNY and Ann Jawin for their pioneering contributions to women’s rights in New York as a trailblazer long before #MeToo and TIME’S UP,” Ramsaran said accepting the award which was presented by Ann Jawin, the founder and chair of CWNY and Victoria Pilotti, the president of CWNY.

Ramsaran lives in Queens, New York with his wife Camille; they have two sons, Arnold and Gerald and two grandsons, Jaden and Gavin.

CWNY helps women transition to a new level of economic self-sufficiency and offers comprehensive services in prevention, training, education and support to women in transition.