Indian American arrested in “pill mill” investigation in Alabama

NEW YORK – An Indian American man, Akash Kumar, 27, of Montgomery, Alabama, along with Misty Michelle Fannin, 41, of Tallassee, Alabama and Jacqueline Suzanne Brownfield, 33, of Wetumpka, Alabama, were arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation and prosecution of a “pill mill,” according to United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr.

According to the indictment, “all of the defendants are alleged to have assisted Dr. Gilberto Sanchez in operating a ‘pill mill,’ out of Family Practice, a medical clinic located” in Montgomery, Alabama.

The indictment alleges that Kumar along with Brownfield used their position in the billing office to overbill patients for services provided by the nurse practitioners while Fannin, the office administrator, helped Sanchez to launder the money generated by the illegal drug distribution.

If convicted, Kumar and Brownfield could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison while Fannin could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Dr. Sanchez already pled guilty in federal court to drug distribution, health care fraud and money laundering charges in Nov. 2017.