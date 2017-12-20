Indian American arrested for posing as physician

Indian American Vishal Patel, 30, of Glen Allen, Virginia has been arrested in Kansas as prosecutors claim that he posed as a physician and treated patients southeastern Virginia.

According to an indictment, Patel has never been licensed to practice medicine in Virginia and prosecutors say that he stole the identity of a licensed physician and obtained documents that fraudulently said he was a doctor.

The indictment also says that Patel used the fake documents to get a job at a health center in Newport News, Virginia where he saw patients, conducted and ordered tests and exams on them and prescribed them medication.

Court documents list no lawyer for Patel yet.

