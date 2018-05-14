Indian American arrested for burglary in California

NEW YORK – An Indian American man, Paresh Patel, 48, was arrested in Martinez, California on charges of robbery.

According to a patch.com report, Patel allegedly broke into a home through a window and stole a purse along with about $600, the victim’s identification and her credit cards, police say.

The victim called 911 after she told police that she had been confronted by a man who had allegedly entered her home through a window.

At first Patel allegedly ran away but was later caught and taken to Contra Costa County Jail in Martinez, California.

According to the East Bay Times, Patel is currently in custody at West County jail in Richmond, California on a $50,000 bail.