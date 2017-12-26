Indian American appointed CEO of Encyclopedia Britannica Group

Indian American Karthik Krishnan was appointed as the global chief executive officer at Encyclopedia Britannica Group.

Krishnan previously served for more than a decade at RELX (Reed Elsevier, FTSE 100) where he served as senior vice president and drove business and cultural transformations, accelerating growth.

He was also the senior vice president and general manager of Clinical Reference Solutions as well as the general manager of Global Pharma and eCommerce and the vice president of Interactive Media.

According to prnewswire.com, Krishnan served close to a decade as a digital transformation consultant at Rodale, publisher of healthy active living magazines and books, where he charted its digital journey by launching award-winning websites, developing e-commerce channels, and forging business partnerships, which included Microsoft and AOL.

Krishnan was recognized by former President Clinton for his leadership in launching the Urban Enterprise Initiative and currently serves on the board of Urban Upbound, a nonprofit focused on transforming the lives of people in public housing.

Krishnan is working as an adjunct professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business and holds a Master of Business Administration from NYU and a Bachelor of Engineering from Bharathiar University in India.

“I’m excited to be part of Team Britannica because the brands underpinned by their strong missions have the potential to change the face of the knowledge and education industries globally. Given the global push to transform education and the eroding public trust in the quality and veracity of information on the Internet, the time is now for Team Britannica to join forces with consumers and public and private entities to make a positive difference,” Krishnan told prnewswire.com.