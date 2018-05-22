Indian-American appointed director of journalism school in Kansas State University

An Indian-American has been appointed the new director of the prestigious A.Q. Miller School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Kansas State University.

Nikhil Moro, chair of the nationally accredited Department of Mass Communications and Journalism at Norfolk State University, takes over at Kansas State in July, a press release on the K-State website says.

“Recognized as a visionary leader, Moro holds a national reputation as a scholar and teacher of digital media law,” the University said.

Currently, Moro teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in media law, emerging technology and international communication at Norfolk State. Prior to that, Moro founded and directed a research collective in South Asian Media, Culture & Arts at the University of North Texas.

Moro was also instrumental in developing collaborations with four universities in India and also wrote for or edited several newspapers, including The Networker, Columbus; Coffeeland News, Madikeri; The Times of India, Mumbai; Andolana, Mysore; and Readers Digest. He has a doctorate in communication law from Ohio State University.

“We are pleased to announce the hiring of Dr. Nikhil Moro as director for the A.Q. Miller School of Journalism and Mass Communications,” Dean Amit Chakrabarti is quoted saying on the K-State website. “With Dr. Moro’s national reputation in digital media law and leadership qualities, we are confident that he will take the school of journalism and mass communication to a higher level of distinction,” Chakrabarti added.

Moro serves on several editorial boards, consults frequently in internet law, and co-edits the Journal of Contemporary Thought.