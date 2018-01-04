Indian American appointed as chief legal at Sharecare

Indian American Ami Patel has been appointed as the chief legal and compliance officer for Sharecare, the digital health company which helps people manage all their health in one place.

“We are excited to have Ami join our management team, as she brings a valuable set of legal experience and leadership skills that will be an asset to us as we expand and advance our offerings with health plans, employers, providers and most importantly, our users,” said Justin Ferrero, president of Sharecare, in a press release.

Prior to joining Sharecare, Patel worked at McKesson Corporation for more than 16 years, where she served as the assistant general counsel for the organization’s Corporate IT and Technology interests.

She was also an adviser to the CIO/CTO and chief information security officer, and worked cross-functionally with client stakeholders globally to provide legal counsel and transactional support to various organizations.

Patel also played a major role in McKesson’s largest acquisition, Celesio AG, where she served as a special legal advisor to that division’s CIO and European IT leadership team.

Before working at McKesson Corporation, Patel was the general counsel and vice president of the Sterling Hotel Management Group, LLC, in St. Augustine, Florida as well as an attorney with King and Spalding in Atlanta and served as a law clerk for Judge Stacey W. Cotton in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, N.D. Georgia.

At Sharecare, Patel will be responsible for the legal affairs of the entire company, globally.

In addition, Sharecare will be relocating its headquarters from Atlanta, Georgia to San Francisco, California.