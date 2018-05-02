Indian American airport employee charged with murder

Kevin Prasad, a 31-year-old San Francisco International Airport employee and his alleged co-conspirator Donovan Rivera, 25, have been charged with the murder of Mark Mangaccat, 31, after he was shot dead on April 25, outside of his home in Daly City, California, according to multiple news reports.

Authorities say that Prasad had planned to kill Mangaccat to be with his girlfriend, Thandel Seinn, after she had been turning him down for months claiming that Mangaccat was her fiancé and the father of her three-year-old daughter, CBS News reported.

“He was trying to start a relationship and she kept rebuffing him, telling him, ‘I have a boyfriend,’” San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told the Sacramento Bee adding “the working proposition for the motive is, ‘If I kill him and get him out of the way, then I could be there to start the relationship with the grieving widow.'”

Seinn did confirm to KPIX 5 that Prasad had repeatedly asked her out in the past.

“He just tell me, ‘Don’t go’ and ‘I want to be with you.’ He would just say something like a friendly joke. I didn’t want to lose my husband. He was my soulmate,” she said explaining how she didn’t think Prasad would go this far.

Prasad and Rivera were allegedly following Mangaccat from his home to San Francisco International Airport, where he was going to pick up Seinn from work and drive off to Las Vegas with their 3-year-old child to start a new life together; instead they shot Mangaccat about five or six times in his driveway.

Prasad and Rivera will both appear again in court on May 8 and could possibly face the death penalty, if found guilty.