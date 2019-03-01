Indian-American actress, author, film-maker, Mindy Kaling signs deal with Warner Bros.

Mindy Kaling, the renowned Indian-American television series producer(The Mindy Project, The Office), author, and actress, who has become an icon for a generation of Millennials, just signed yet another major deal with a leading company.

The Emmy-nominated Kaling has signed an exclusive, multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group (WBTVG), the company announced Feb. 21.

Under the terms of the pact, Kaling will develop, write and produce new television projects — including original comedy and drama series, longform/event series, unscripted programming, digital content and more — for all platforms, such as broadcast networks, premium/pay and basic cable channels, and streaming/on-demand outlets.

This marks Kaling’s first deal with the Studio. Warner Bros. said it also is part of the company’s “on-going strategic commitment to collaborate with the finest creators in the industry and support their vision by taking advantage of the artistic freedoms that an independent company can provide.”

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Prior to joining Warner Bros., Kaling created, executive produced and starred in the acclaimed comedy “The Mindy Project,” which ran for six seasons, three on FOX and three on Hulu.

Before that, she was a writer and executive producer for the NBC comedy “The Office,” on which she also played customer service representative Kelly Kapoor. Kaling, who wrote 24 episodes of the show, was nominated for six Emmy Awards for her work on “The Office,” sharing in five nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series as part of the show’s producing team, as well as a nomination with Greg Daniels for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

Kaling also earned several Writers Guild of America Award nominations and a win for her time on “The Office,” as well as two Screen Actors Guild Awards as part of the show’s ensemble cast.

Kaling most recently debuted her new feature film “Late Night,” for which she serves as producer, writer and star opposite Emma Thompson. The movie debuted to widespread acclaim at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and was acquired by Amazon Studios for a record-breaking North American distribution deal, reported to be around $13 million.

She is also the author of two New York Times–bestselling books, “Why Not Me?” and “Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns).”

As an actor, Kaling’s feature film credits include “Ocean’s Eight,” “A Wrinkle in Time,” “The Night Before,” “Inside Out,” “The 40 Year Old Virgin” and more.

Kaling’s production company, Kaling International, will produce her new series in association with Warner Bros. Television, Warner Horizon Scripted Television or the Television Group’s digital studio, Blue Ribbon Content. Warner Bros. International Television Distribution will distribute the programs around the world, the press release said.