Indian American actor Aasif Mandvi gets married

The Indian American actor Aasif Mandvi got married on Sunday, Aug. 27 to Shaifali Puri in front of about 220 guests during a multicultural celebration in Atlanta.

“I’m most excited about sharing this incredible moment with so many family members and friends from all the different parts of my life,” Mandvi told People magazine.

“I’m so honored they all showed up. After this many years, I think most people had given up on me ever tying the knot,” he added.

According to a Daily Mail report, the couple was married during an interfaith Hindu and Muslim ceremony officiated by Dr. Bhagirath Majmudar and Rev. Farida Ali and their wedding attire was created by Indian designer Anita Dongre with Mandvi wearing Sebastien Grey for the reception.

“We included elements of our Indian Hindu and Muslim cultures in every single aspect of our wedding. From the ceremony, to the food, to the music, to the clothes,” Mandvi said.

Mandvi and Puri got engaged last October in Big Sur, California; they met in 2013 through a mutual friend.

Mandvi portrays Jay Malick on the TV Land comedy-drama series Younger and Puri is the CEO of the Uplift organization that provides aid and support for extreme poverty.

Mandvi was also a correspondent on The Daily show for 188 episodes between 2006 and 2015.