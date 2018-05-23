Indian American, 4 others plead guilty to $1.2M jewelry heist

Indian American Amit “Alex” Patel, 28, along with Mimi Chang, 42, and Danny Ray Horne, 28, plead guilty to stealing $1.2 million in diamonds and jewelry during a 2016 heist, according to a WCPO report.

All three are residents of Middletown, Ohio and they were charged with conspiring to rob two New York salesmen after a jewelry show in Pennsylvania.

According to a WCPO report, the salesmen had stopped at a restaurant in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, after a show on April 2, 2016.

While one salesman went into the restaurant, the other stayed in the car with the suitcases of jewelry that Patel and his conspirers stole after punching the salesman.

Andrea Mullins, 35 and Deanna “Dee Dee” Williams, 36, were also involved in the heist and have already pleaded guilty to committing the crime.

According to WCPO, Patel has been involved in three separate jewelry robberies since 2013 and has been charged for two of them as he allegedly left behind something which linked him to the crimes.

They will all face up to 20 years in prison.