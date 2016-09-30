India Signs Agreement With Leading U.S. Museum

By a Staff Writer

India’s Ministry of Culture and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, signed a Memorandum of Agreement to continue the Indian Conservation Fellowship Program after a pilot project proved successful.

The pilot project conducted from 2013 to 2016, provided training for Indian personnel in the latest methods of conserving artifacts and planning exhibitions etc.

The agreement was renewed for the next five years until 2021, and under it the MET will work with the Ministry of Culture to impart a broad range of knowledge on modern operations of museums.

For marking this occasion, the Consulate General of India organized a small reception with the Met Museum officials on Sept 27, where India’s Consul General Riva Ganguly Das welcomed the initiative and hoped the learning would enrich both sides, and help Indian conservationists adopt scientific western methods of conservation and management.

Carrie Rebora Barratt, deputy director for Collections and Administration at the MET, spoke about the need to conserve the rich cultural heritage of India and the mutual learning that will result from the initiative. Mariët Westermann, executive vice president for Programs and Research at Mellon Foundation, the chief sponsor of the program, expressed the same thoughts.