India modifies visa fees for US nationals from April 1, 2017

Staff Writer, Posted On : March 30, 2017 1:05 pm

WASHINGTON, DC: The Government of India has rationalized and modified the visa fees for several categories of visas. The new fees will be applicable from April 1, 2017.

Any visa applications sent by post/courier before April 1, 2017 but received by the Indian Embassy’s outsourced agency, CKGS, on or after that date will also be charged the new fee, according to a press release by the Indian Embassy. The Embassy/CKGS would collect the applicable differential visa fees.

The applications which are pending with CKGS for requirement of additional documentation, will require applicable differential fees, if the requisite documents are received by CKGS on or after April 1, 2017, the release said.