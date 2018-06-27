India loses old friend in U.S. Congress, Indian-Americans lose Democratic primaries

In one of the biggest election upsets for the Democratic Party, and possibly for India and Indian-Americans, Congressman Joseph Crowley, D-NY lost his party primary June 26, after serving in the House of Representatives since 1999. Crowley is the former co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, and head of the Democratic Caucus in Congress.

In other races, Indian-Americans lost in several primaries they ran in Maryland and New York. There were no Indian-American candidates in the Republican primaries, or in any party primary in the remaining states where primaries were held June 26, including Mississippi, Colorado, Utah, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

New York

Rep. Crowley lost his own party’s endorsement in N.Y. Congressional District 14, to newcomer Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, winning just 42.5 percent of the Democratic vote to Ocasio-Cortez’ 57.5 percent, New York Times reported with 98 percent of the vote counted.

Crowley, who represented the significant Indian-American community in Queens and Jackson Heights, may be sorely by the community which banked on his leadership in Congress on issues pertaining to foreign policy toward India and on Sikhs joining the U.S. defense forces. He served as co-chair of the India Caucus in the 112th and 113th Congresses, and helped grow the India Caucus which was formed in 1993, to become one of the largest caucuses in the House. He was a recognized leader on Indian and Indian-American issues in the House of Representatives. He consistently took up the case of hate crimes against Sikhs and Hindus calling for these minorities to be listed in FBI data gathering. He spearheaded a multi-year, successful effort to convince the federal government to begin collecting data on hate crimes committed against Sikhs-and Hindus, an important issue brought to the national spotlight by the massacre of Sikhs worshipping at a temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin in 2012. He also touted India’s candidacy in the United Nations Security Council, Crowley took the lead the symbolic achievement of holding Diwali celebrations on Capitol Hill starting in 2013. Crowley accompanied former President Barack Obama on the historic visit to India for the Republic Day celebrations in 2015. Crowley also led the Democratic whip effort as part of the Congressional push to secure the enactment of the U.S.-India Civil Nuclear Agreement.

In another race against a long -time Democratic incumbent in New York, Indian-American businessman and former Obama campaigner, Suraj Patel, lost his maiden bid to unseat Rep. Carolyn Maloney in District 12. But he ran a feisty campaign against the veteran Congresswoman who has courted the Indian-American community over the years. She played a leading role at the end of a long campaign by Indian-Americans to get a U.S. Postage Stamp issued commemorating Diwali.

Maloney won 58.8 percent to Patel’s 41.2 percent, the Times reported. Patel sought to court the vote of millennials and other constituents including sex workers, and took some unique steps to get his name recognition, including distributing condoms bearing his campaign message, and leaf-letting his flyers around the district.

In New York’s District 5, Democratic incumbent Gregory Meeks, kept his candidacy intact going into the Nov. 6 mid-terms, leaving other contenders, including South Asian Mizan Choudhury with just 8 percent of the vote in the primary (New York Times reported).

In U.S. House District 11 from New York, the Democratic primary featured an Indian-American Radhakrishnan Mohan, and a South Asian American Omar Vaid, both of whom lost to fellow Democrat Max Rose who secured more than 64 percent of the vote.

Maryland

In Maryland, one of the Democratic candidates in whom Indian-Americans had placed considerable hope, Aruna Miller, a State Delegate and civil engineer by profession, also went down to David Trone, a businessman, in the 6th Distict. Miller had been supported by a number of progressive groups and the leading political action committee Emily’s List which supports women candidates. Miller also highlighted the need to elected the “only” woman in the all-male delegation that Maryland might end up sending to Congress if she lost the party primary. It appeared that she had significant traction despite the 8-way race, in which she managed to garner 31.5 percent of the vote to Trone’s 40.6 percent, Ballotpedia reported. Miller obviously stood a very good chance of winning had it not been an eight-way race.

In the Maryland State’s Attorney’s primary, another Indian-American lost his bid for the Democratic Party’s support. Thiru Vignarajah won just 19 percent of the vote, coming third in the three-way race, to incumbent Democrat Marilyn Mosby’s 52 percent, Ballotpedia’s website showed.

Results for Maryland’s District 8 Democratic primaries where Indian-American Utam Paul was running against incumbent Jamie Raskin and another candidate Summer Spring, were not yet out as this went to press.

An Indian-American with the gumption to run for Maryland Governor, Krishanti Vignarajah, trailed in a 9-way race, garnered 7.9 percent of the vote. The winner was Ben Jealous with 39.4 percent, Ballotpedia reported.