India Heritage Night event at United Center

Staff Writer, Posted On : March 8, 2017 7:14 pm

On Friday March 24, the United Center will be home to the Chicago Bulls’ first ever India Heritage Night group event hosted by Rupak Parikh, Parag Parikh, and Roshan Shah. Organizers say the event seeks to serve two purposes: First, it will serve as an opportunity to strengthen the bond between the South Asian community and the Bulls organization, and secondly, the event will serve as the rollout of the C.H.I. initiative put forth by the event’s hosts. C.H.I. seeks to celebrate the South Asian Culture, raise awareness of key South Asian Health issues, and honor those members of the community that have had a positive Impact on the community at large.

The event will include family friendly activities between 2 and 4 pm including shooting baskets on the United Center Floor; taking pictures with the Bulls 6 NBA Championship trophies; taking pictures on the Bulls or visitor’s bench; taking pictures at Center Court on the iconic Bulls Logo and dancing to the beats of Bollywood’s preferred Chicago DJ, DJ Sohbash.

Each guest will also receive a Dwayne Wade Bobblehead and Bulls Mini Poster (while supplies last). Benny the Bull (half hour only), members of the LuvaBulls, and a Bulls team ambassador are also scheduled to appear.

For ticket information visit www.indiaheritagenight.com. Ticket prices include reserved seats for the Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers game that will tip off at 7PM CST on March 24, 2017.

For more information on how you can be involved in the event or the C.H.I. initiative contact chicago@indiaheritagenight.com