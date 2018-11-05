India Heritage Center holds 3rd annual Diwali Mela

India Heritage Center held their third annual Diwali Mela at Mahwah Sheraton in Mahwah, New Jersey, this past weekend.

The mela was attended by more than 5,000 people with 65 vendors, and it was set up to look like an Indian Bazaar.

Attendees enjoyed music, food, live performances and shopping, including the Paanwala, an ice gola vendor and kid’s carnival games.

Bollywood star Radhika Apte also met her fans at the mela and the night ended with fireworks.

According to a press release, one of the attendees said that they felt like they were celebrating Diwali back in India as the mela brought back some amazing memories for them, especially at the start of the festival season.