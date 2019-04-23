India Fair in New Jersey a resounding success

The annual India Fair, presented by ZEE TV HD and organized by Business NJ LLC took place on April 20-21, 2019, at the New Jersey Convention & Expo Center, in Edison, NJ.

India Fair is one of the best and biggest South Asian festivals on the East Coast, according to a press release. Thousands of people visited over two days to witness India’s rich culture, craft, and culinary art. The purpose of the event is to bring together the community, various businesses under one roof, promote local talent, diversity, art, culture, and heritage in New Jersey.

The event offered excellent opportunities for commerce and business networking and a platform to expand promote and showcase businesses among thousands of people who visited the fair.

The event has grown, and visitors came in from as far as Dubai, India and from many states in the US.

It was a wonderful and one of its kind business fair, expo and trade show showcasing Indian art and handicrafts, costume jewelry, traditional dresses, Indian cuisine, and an array of Indian classical and popular performing Bollywood dancing groups.

This year the biggest attraction was Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor. Thousands of people came to see her live concert at the fair.

There was also an astounding dance Competition in minor, junior and senior categories and a lot of cultural performances. Students from many leading schools in New Jersey participated in the performances.

Over 750 performers from the tristate area participated in the two-day cultural program that was coordinated by Arun Anand.

There were many impeccable dance performances. In addition, many renowned local singers sang a variety of songs. Musical attractions, radio and TV artists and personalities, non-stop entertainment with live band, dominated the cultural show.

A variety of Indian cuisine – vegetarian and non-vegetarian- was also a major attraction at the fair.

A fashion show by Saima Chaudhry was a glamorous and dazzling segment of the event and became the highlight of the show.

Among the fashion attractions were selling popular “kurti” tops, silk sarees, scarfs, stoles, handicrafts, bags, jewelry, bangles, diamond jewelry, and much more. Many banks, insurance companies, mortgage companies, paintings, and long distance calling companies, were among the many businesses who participated in the fair.

Major sponsors of India Fair 2019 were ZEE TV HD, 27th Investments, New York Life, TD Bank, Farmers Insurance, Parikh Worldwide Media, Investors Bank, Mass Mutual, TV Asia, Lyca Mobile, Aaj Tak, India Today, among others.

The fair was organized by Business NJ LLC – a local portal to promote business. The event was managed by Royal Events and Entertainment.