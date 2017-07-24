India Day Parade in New Jersey set for August 13

EDISON, NEW JERSEY: The Indian Business Association (IBA) of New Jersey hosted a kick-off event for their 13th annual India Day Parade at Royal Albert’s Palace in Edison, on July 19, that drew over 350 community leaders and organizers and included music and other entertainment.

Since this year, India’s Independence Day falls on a Tuesday, IBA has kept their India Day Parade, which attracts about 40,000 people each year and takes place on Oak Tree Road from Edison to Woodbridge, on Sunday, August 13.

“We organize these events so we can recognize the importance of our country; remembering our history, celebrating our culture and passing on our traditions,” said Dhiren Amin, the president of IBA, who was grateful to the 400 organizations, sponsors, volunteers and community members who have come together to make this event possible, adding that “the whole community is behind this parade and we look forward to this massive celebration.”

Also at the event, IBA presented two donations: one in the name of the SKN Foundation, which runs a diabetes awareness program for Indians and the second in the name of the New Jersey Honor Legions, a statewide law enforcement group.

This year’s India Day Parade will include a wide-range of music, colorful floats, bands and marching groups. The Grand Marshal and Guests of Honor will be announced in the coming weeks.

Along with organizing the annual India Day Parade in New Jersey, the IBA runs educational seminars throughout the year which includes a growing subchapter, the Young Entrepreneurial Society (YES), in effort of training the next generation of leaders and it also has a Public Policy group which tackles issues impacting the Indian community.