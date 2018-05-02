India comes in second in supplying international students

With about 211,703 Indian students attending various American universities, India has become the second largest source country of foreign students in the U.S., according to a PTI report.

The Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVIS) of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations have claimed China as number one with 377,070 students.

The report also states that 49 percent of the female to male student population in the United States is from India and China with interest growing in non-immigrant student visas, the F-1 visa and the M-1 visa.

The F-1 visa is for student who want to attend an American university for academic studies or language training program and the M-1 visa is for who want to attend an American university for non-academic or vocational studies.

From March 2017 to March 2018, both India and China saw a proportional growth of between 1 and 2 percent, with India sending 2,356 more students and China sending 6,305 more students to the U.S. and the level of participation from both countries makes Asia the most popular continent of for international students with 77 percent.

The PTI reports that even though there is a steady growth from both the nations, there was a slight decrease in the number of students coming from Asia to study in the U.S. from countries such as Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Yemen, outweighing the rapid growth from countries such as Pakistan, Myanmar and Cambodia.

The total number of SEVIS records for active female and male students decreased from 1,208,039 in March 2017 to 1,201,829 in March 2018.

Also, the J-1 exchange visitor population has increased from 201,408 in March 2017 to 209,568 in March 2018.

The J-1 visa offers cultural and educational exchange opportunities in the United States through a variety of programs overseen by the U.S. State Department.