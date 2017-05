India Center in New York, launches Holi

Posted On : May 2, 2017

The New York-based India Center launched “HOLI – The Festival of Colors” with live Indian music, dance and more at the Stone Creek Lounge April 28.

Singer Gurpreet Singh and Tabla artist Malvinder presented Hindi and Punjabi songs.

Singer Royal Sharma and Daisy Kaur sang some fun traditional Punjabi Songs.

Sonali Wakalkar explained the intricacies of Lavani Dance to the audience and Daisy Kaur taught them the basics of Bhangra.