India at Asian Games

By
Staff Writer
-
0
Shooting – 2018 Asian Games  10m Air Rifle Mixed Team, Final – JSC Shooting Range  Palembang, Indonesia  August 19, 2018  Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar of India pose with their bronze medals. (REUTERS/Edgar Su)
2018 Asian Games  Opening ceremony – GBK Main Stadium  Jakarta, Indonesia  August 18, 2018  Athletes from India march. (REUTERS/Issei Kato)
Shooting – 2018 Asian Games – Men’s 10m Air Rifle Final – JSC Shooting Range  Palembang, Indonesia  August 20, 2018  silver medalist Deepak Kumar of India, gold medalist Yang Haoran of China and bronze medalist Lu Shaochuan of Taiwan during the medal ceremony. (REUTERS/Edgar Su)
Wrestling – 2018 Asian Games  Women’s Freestyle 50 kg Medal Ceremony- JCC  Assembly Hall – Jakarta, Indonesia  August 20, 2018  Yuki Irie of Japan (silver), Vinesh Phogat of India (gold), Kim Son Hyang of North Korea and Kim Hyungjoo of South Korea (bronze) pose on the podium. (REUTERS/Issei Kato)
Wrestling – 2018 Asian Games  Men’s Freestyle 65 kg Medal Ceremony – JCC  Assembly Hall – Jakarta, Indonesia  August 19, 2018  Bajrang Bajrang of India listens to the national anthem. (REUTERS/Issei Kato)
Members of the Indian contingent, participating in the 2018 Asian Games, pose for a picture during a send-off ceremony in New Delhi, India August 10, 2018. (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)
Share