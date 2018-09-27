India Association of Long Island hosts India Fest

The India Association of Long Island (IALI) hosted the India Fest festival on Sunday, September 23, at North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington, New York, which was attended by about a 1,000 people and showcased Indian culture with music, dance, food, and arts and crafts, according to a press release.

Many social and political dignitaries as well as community leaders were present at the festival including New York State Senator Elaine Phillips, North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judy Bosworth, Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso, Councilwoman Anna Kaplan and Yogacharya Dr. Dayashankar Vidyalankar from the Consulate General of India, who also conducted a yoga session on the beach.

All of the attendees were welcomed at the entrance with a tikka and an Indian “costume booth” was set up to allow guests to dress in traditional Indian attire.

Another exhibit was a turban-tying station where more than 250 people visited, while a mehendi booth was open for ladies.

While some vendors were selling Indian clothes, jewelry, and arts and crafts, others showcased new items such as Haldi milk by Ravya Drinks and “Nutribites,” a healthy snack bar made from dates, nuts and jaggery.

Other activities at the festival were games, kite flying and face painting for the kids, a health awareness booth and Bollywood performances, which took place throughout the day.

A celebrity appearance was given by Javed Pathan, who has worked in several TV shows such as Hum Paanch Fir Se, Maharaja Pratap, Jodha Akbar, Balveer, Shani and Hanuman, as well as in Bollywood movies.

Supervisor of the Town North Hempstead Judy Bosworth presented IALI President Gunjan Rastogi and the organization with two certificates and declared September 23 as a day of special recognition in North Hempstead for IALI, in honor of India.