India Association Of Long Island Holds Oath Ceremony

The newly elected Executive Council of India Association of Long Island held its swearing-in ceremony Jan. 9, at Merrick Golf Course in Merrick, Long Island. Gunjan Rastogi is the new president of the organization, and is joined by a tem of talented individuals who are experts in their fields, a press release from the organization said.

Dr. Neeta Jain, District Leader, District 25, swore in the new officeholders in the presence of a large number of guests, including past presidents of IALI, dignitaries, community leaders, and other IALI members and invited guests.

Oath Ceremony program was hosted by IALI Executive council 2018 and team members.

The new team includes the following members:

President – Gunjan Rastogi

Vice President – Lalit Aery

Secretary – Shashi Malik

Treasurer – Hargovind Gupta

Members at Large: Kuljeet Ahluwalia, Rajeev Chaudhary, Ekta Singh Dass, Sushil Khanna, Surin Manaktala, Balaji Nagaraj, Sujata Seth and Mohinder Singh

Event Advisor – Jyoti Gupta

Finance Chair – Vimal Goyal

Cultural Chair – Amita Karwal

Co-chair – Dr. Ujwala Shah

Membership Chair – Pradeep Tandon

Women’s Forum Chair – Veena Lamba

Co-chair – Lalita Mansukhani and Shalini Pawa

Committee Members: Ravi Kanta Verma, Rachna Shahdadpuri and Rizwana

Sangeet Forum Chair – Anjana Kashyap

Co-chair – Saroj Aery

Senior Forum Nassau County – Vijay Goswamy

Co-Chair – Surinder Kade

Senior Forum Suffolk County – Kanta Dutta

Co-Chair – Neena Sawe

Meditation Chair – Narinder Kapoor

Co-chair – Sujata Seth

Outreach Program: Mukesh Modi

Co-Chair – Dr. Jag Kalra

Child Enrichment Chair – Neeru Bhambri

Committee Member – Hargovind Gupta

Public Relations – Ratna Bhalla

Communication Chair – Rajeev Chaudhary

Kids Forum Chair – Ekta Singh Dass

Hospitality Chair – Sushil Khanna

Sports Chair – Surin Manaktala

Media Chair – Indu Shyam Gajwani

The new president gave a speech on her vision for the organization in the coming year including continuing current popular programs and launching the Child Enrichment Program which helps children with science projects and their homework, and enhancing Sports Forum with indoor activities. She also dwelt on using social media to contact every potential member to strengthen IALI’s network, and partner with non-profit organizations.