India Association Of Long Island Holds Oath Ceremony

The newly elected Executive Council of India Association of Long Island held its swearing-in ceremony Jan. 9, at Merrick Golf Course in Merrick, Long Island. Gunjan Rastogi is the new president of the organization, and is joined by a tem of talented individuals who are experts in their fields, a press release from the organization said.
Dr. Neeta Jain, District Leader, District 25, swore in the new officeholders in the presence of a large number of guests, including past presidents of IALI, dignitaries, community leaders, and other IALI members and invited guests.
Oath Ceremony program was hosted by IALI Executive council 2018 and team members.
The new team includes the following members:
President – Gunjan Rastogi
Vice President – Lalit Aery
Secretary – Shashi Malik
Treasurer – Hargovind Gupta
Members at Large: Kuljeet Ahluwalia, Rajeev Chaudhary, Ekta Singh Dass, Sushil Khanna, Surin Manaktala, Balaji Nagaraj, Sujata Seth and Mohinder Singh
Event Advisor – Jyoti Gupta
Finance Chair – Vimal Goyal
Cultural Chair – Amita Karwal
Co-chair – Dr. Ujwala Shah
Membership Chair – Pradeep Tandon
Women’s Forum Chair – Veena Lamba
Co-chair – Lalita Mansukhani and Shalini Pawa
Committee Members: Ravi Kanta Verma, Rachna Shahdadpuri and Rizwana
Sangeet Forum Chair – Anjana Kashyap
Co-chair – Saroj Aery
Senior Forum Nassau County – Vijay Goswamy
Co-Chair – Surinder Kade
Senior Forum Suffolk County – Kanta Dutta
Co-Chair – Neena Sawe
Meditation Chair – Narinder Kapoor
Co-chair – Sujata Seth
Outreach Program: Mukesh Modi
Co-Chair – Dr. Jag Kalra
Child Enrichment Chair – Neeru Bhambri
Committee Member – Hargovind Gupta
Public Relations – Ratna Bhalla
Communication Chair – Rajeev Chaudhary
Kids Forum Chair – Ekta Singh Dass
Hospitality Chair – Sushil Khanna
Sports Chair – Surin Manaktala
Media Chair – Indu Shyam Gajwani
The new president gave a speech on her vision for the organization in the coming year including continuing current popular programs and launching the Child Enrichment Program which helps children with science projects and their homework, and enhancing Sports Forum with indoor activities. She also dwelt on using social media to contact every potential member to strengthen IALI’s network, and partner with non-profit organizations.