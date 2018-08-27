India Association of Long Island celebrates India’s 72nd Independence Day

The India Association of Long Island (IALI) celebrated India’s 72nd Independence Day on Aug. 15, at Theodore Roosevelt Executive & Legislative Building in Mineola, Long Island, New York.

Among those who attended were Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Deputy Director of Minority Affairs Farrah Mozawalla along with Satnam S. Parhar, Dr. Bhavani Srinivasan, Jaya Bahadkar, Sunita Manjrekar, Tina Kundalia and Priyansh Raval.

IALI also invited members of 25 other Indian American organizations.

The celebration was attended by more than 300 guests and five individuals were honored including Veer Mukhi, Haseena Mooppan, Prof. Indrajit Saluja, Matthew P. George and IALI Past President Dr. Jagan Pahuja.

The program began with dinner followed by the flag hoisting ceremony, the singing of the American National Anthem and the Indian National Anthem, a lamp lighting ceremony and speeches by County Executive Laura Curran and IALI President Gunjan Rastogi.

It all concluded with a cultural show where Jyoti Gupta and Amita Karwal sang “Ae Mere Vatan Ke Logon.”