Inaugural iCAN Awards honor best of the Indian-American community

Staff Writer, Posted On : March 29, 2017 7:22 pm

Accomplished Indian-Americans from the Greater Chicago area were recognized March 18 at the inaugural iCAN awards at the Meadows Club in Rolling Meadows, Ill. The who’s who of the Indian-American community attended the awards gala, as celebrities and nominees sizzled on the red carpet. A total of 38 awards were presented in the field of dance, music, community service, health, performing arts, politics, business and entrepreneurship. The iCAN Awards Night was launched in association with Star Plus & Life OK, two of the leading Indian television channels along with over 40 local sponsors. The evening celebrated the achievements of real community heroes with much fanfare and spirit.

More than 100,000 votes were received for 700 nominations, organizers said. The awards show was interspersed with entertainments by local artists. Consul General of India in Chicago Neeta Bhutan was the chief guest.

Winners of the 1st iCAN awards include:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr. Bharat Barai; Special Jury Award: Dr. Deepak Kant Vyas, chairman and CEO of Redberri Corporation; Humanitarian Services Award: Harold D’Souza; Pride of Community Award: Sonal Rawal; Best Community Promoter Award: Dr. Uma Katiki; Best Restaurant Award: Cuisine of India – Rahul Sehgal; Best Chef: Chef Raghu Singh – India House; Community Health and Fitness Award:Vidya Nahar; iCAN Friend of India Award: Mayor Bill McLeod of Hoffman Estates; Lifetime Achievement Award 2 for Outstanding Humanitarian Service: Satnam Singh Aulakh; iCAN Jury Award 2: Ami Patel: Best Entrepreneur Female Award: Dr. Anuja Gupta, Fashion Icon Female: Aishwarya Sharma; iCAN Jury Award 2 for Outstanding Community Service: Hemangini Shastri, iCAN Youth Achiever Award: Saloni and Savani Nagarkar, Youth Icon Award: Suhanee Patel, Student of the Year Award: Nipun Dubey, iCAN Jury Award 3, Young Achiever Award: Roni Akurati, Best Singer Male: Mandeep Singh Saini, Best Singer Female: Nipa Shah, Best Volunteer Award: Rajeev Bharel, Lifetime Achievement Award for Outstanding Senior Service: Haribhai Patel, Best Dancer Female: Kajol Topiwala, Best Choreographer: Sweta Bhagwakar, Best Entrepreneur Male: Rahul Wahi, Best Innovator: Anil Oroskar. Lifetime Achievement Award for Outstanding Community Service: Jayantilal Thakkar, Best Performing Artist: Ashley Singh, Most Emerging Personality: Natasha Trikha, Fashion Icon Male: Syed Hussaini, Most Humble Person: Swapna Pula, Social Media King: Noman Khan, Social Media Queen: Farah Khan, Best wife Biwi No 1: Farhana Bukhari, Best Couple Jodi No 1: Puneet and Sim Sabarwal, Best Show Promoter Group: SAHIL and LA TAN, Best Dance Group/ Academy: Kalashree Dance Academy, Best Community Leader Award: Moon Khan, Best Community Organization Award: Blind Foundation for India and iCAN Jury Award for Best Community Volunteer Organization: Sant Nirankari Mission, Chicago.