In Historic Election Win, Indian American Sikh Wins Mayoral Race In Hoboken, NJ

Ravinder Bhalla, a council member, made history as the first Indian-American to become Mayor fighting on a platform of infrastructural development and multiculturalism for the city in the shadow of the Big Apple.

Throughout his campaign Bhalla who began his race with the support of the incumbent Mayor Dawn Zimmer, touted his ethnicity and commanded a social media presence that would be the envy of his rivals.

Another significant win for Indian-americans in New Jersey is that of Phil Murphy as the Governor of the state. Murphy diligently courted the Indian American community which boasts the largest concentration in terms of numbers, in New Jersey over any other state in the country.