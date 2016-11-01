In An Election Year, Diwali Is The Flavor Of The Month

By Suman Guha Mozumder

Diwali seems to have become the flavor of the month in the United States.

While the festival of lights has traditionally been celebrated by the Indian-American community, especially the Hindus, this year it has attracted more attention of politicians across the board welcoming he festival that signifies triumph of good over evil.

President Obama tweeted to convey his greetings to the community and all those celebrating the festival in the U.S. and around the world. “On behalf of the entire Obama family, I wish you and your loved ones peace and happiness on this Diwali,” the president said. He mentioned that he was proud to be the first president to host a Diwali celebration at the White House in 2009, and “Michelle and I will never forget how the people of India welcomed us with open arms and hearts and danced with us in Mumbai on Diwali,” he said.

“This year, I was honored to kindle the first-ever diya in the Oval Office – a lamp that symbolizes how darkness will always be overcome by light. It is a tradition that I hope future Presidents will continue,” Obama said.

Whether future presidents will honor the tradition at the White House or not, both presidential candidates – Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton – have indicated their respect for the festival. At the Republican Hindu Charity concert in New Jersey Last month, Trump lighted a diya on stage. Last week, his campaign released a video in which he wishes people a ‘happy Diwali’ ahead of the festival.

Clinton issued a press statement in which she wished everyone a happy Diwali and “Saal Mubarak.”

“To all who are celebrating the festival of lights across America and around the world, happy Diwali. As Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists light the diya, share in prayers, decorate their homes, and open their doors to host and feast with loved ones, we recognize that this holiday rejoices in the triumph of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. It also speaks to a broader truth about our shared American experience. It’s a reminder of what’s possible when we see beyond the differences that too often divide us.

“It’s a reflection of the hopes and dreams that bind us together. And it’s a time to renew our collective obligation to deepen those bonds, to stand in each other’s shoes and see the world through each other’s eyes, and to embrace each other as brothers and sisters – and as fellow Americans,” she said.

Lawmakers also issued statements, greeting people on the occasion of Diwali.

Rep. Joe Crowley (D-Queens, the Bronx), Vice Chair of the Democratic Caucus said: “Happy Diwali! I send my very best wishes to all those celebrating this joyous festival, both here in the U.S. and around the globe. Diwali is a time for reflection and renewal, and it is a time for peace. As people from many backgrounds come together to celebrate Diwali, let us all be reminded of the important message of setting aside our differences and working together as one. Saal Mubarak to all!

Senator Tim Kaine, who is also the Democratic vice presidential nominee, tweeted, “Diwali is a beautiful reminder of the ultimate victory of light over darkness. Saal Mubarak to all those celebrating!”

Senator John Cornyn, who is co-chair of the bipartisan Senate India Caucus said, “Diwali’s message of compassion is one that resonates with all Texans. Wishing you a joyous and prosperous new year.”

Senator and a former Republican presidential nominee Ted Cruz said the central theme of Diwali reinforces the “shared hope and common outlook” the U.S. and India enjoy as “friends” and allies. “As we mark Diwali, may the United States-India alliance be a shining light of truth and peace,” Cruz said in a statement.

Last week, Congressman Frank Pallone (D. N.J.’s 6th Congressional District), and a founding member of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian-Americans wrote a personal column, congratulating more than 2 million Indian-Americans ahead of the festival.

“In many ways, Diwali has come at a crucial period in our nation’s history, as we decide our next President of the United States. At many points throughout the election period, there has been divisive rhetoric that has been anti-immigrant and frankly prejudiced and very depressing. The Diwali celebrations and the symbolism they represent display the true qualities of our nation as a whole.

“Shared American ideals that have been built on immigrant values, hard work and coming together as a community. Just as the community opens its doors and lights diyas as a beacon of welcoming, our nation too has served in this sentiment. I hope that Diwali will usher in prosperity and good fortune upon our country, illuminating a bright light in the path of our nation’s future ahead,” he said.

Meanwhile, the United Nations headquarters in New York was lit up Oct. 30, the actual day of the festival. The world body celebrated Diwali for the first time after it was recognized in 2014. “Happy Diwali! UN celebrates Diwali for 1st time,” Syed Akbaruddin, India’s permanent representative to the UN tweeted. “Thank you President of the General Assembly for this initiative,” he said.