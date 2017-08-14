Immigrant workers and families to launch “Recess with Rodney,” a week-long effort to block President Trump’s deportation budget

Immigrant workers and families from New Jersey and all around the region have planned a week-long mobilization effort to call on Rep, Rodney Frelinghuysen, R-N.J., chairman of the Appropriations Committee in the U.S. Congress, to block the monies President Trump has assigned for aspects relating to deportation of undocumented immigrants, a press release from Make The Road To New York announced Aug. 14.

Organizations that will take the lead in the action include: Make the Road New Jersey, ACLU-NJ, Action Together NJ, American Friends Service Committee, Center for Popular Democracy, Fair Immigration Reform Movement, Food and Water Watch, Make the Road Connecticut, Make the Road New York, Make the Road Pennsylvania, National Immigration Law Center, National Lawyers Guild, NJ Working Families Alliance, SEIU 32BJ, SEIU 1199, Wind of the Spirit and many more.

All events will take place from 11 a.m. onwards, except for Aug. 15, at Rep. Frelinghuysen’s office at 30 Schuyler Place in Morristown, New Jersey. The budget which includes billions of dollars for construction of a border wall; building of detention spaces; hiring of additional officers for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and Border Patrol agents; as well as for an E-Verify system to detect those without valid documents.

Activists around the country under the slogan “Not One Dollar” have demanded that families of illegal immigrants not be separated, and instead investments be made to provide communities with infrastructure, education and healthcare facilities.

The week-long event is part of a surge in activity pressuring Representatives and Senators during the Congressional recess.

The week-long event in New Jersey will follow this schedule:

Monday, August 14th: Kickoff Rally to Block the Deportation Budget with Wind of the Spirit and dozens of immigrant rights organizations.

Tuesday, August 15th: **4pm** DACA anniversary action: Save DACA, #Not1Dollar for Deportation

Wednesday, August 16th: Backers of Hate – we will take our fight to JP Morgan Chase Bank, a key financier of the deportation machine

Thursday, August 17th: Building the People’s Budget for New Jersey – Report Release

Friday, August 18th: 11am: Arms around Frelinghuysen rally with local partners

Since the schedule may vary, visit: http://www.maketheroadnj.org/augustweekofaction2017 for recent updates.