I’m returning to fiction drama on TV: Savita Prabhune

IANS, Posted On : May 23, 2017 1:10 pm

MUMBAI

Actress Savita Prabhune, who is known for her role as Sulochana in TV show “Pavitra Rishta”, says she is returning to fiction drama on television after a gap of three years.

The actress is returning to television with Life Ok’s upcoming show “Inteqam Ek Masoom Ka”, a revenge thriller, which also stars Avinash Sachdev, Manav Goel and Ricky Patel.

“Yes, I am returning to fiction drama on television after the gap of 3 years with Life Ok’s upcoming revenge drama ‘Inteqam Ek Masoom Ka’,” Savita said in a statement.

“For last three years, I was away from Hindi fiction shows as I was busy working on Marathi shows but now I am all set to entertain my fans with ‘Inteqam Ek Masoom Ka’. The show has a unique concept which has not been seen on television before,”she added.