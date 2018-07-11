IIT Kharagpur to honor six Indian Americans

The Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur will be honoring 13 alumni out of which six are Indian American.

They will be honored with the Distinguished Alumnus Award on July 20 during IIT Kharagpur’s 64th Convocation where President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest, according to a press release.

These include: Ashim Kumar Datta of Cornell University, who is an expert in the physics of food; Chaitali Chakrabarti of Arizona State University, who is an expert in VLSI; Narayan B.T. Mandayam of Rutgers University, who is an expert in wireless information network, Ramesh Jain of U.C. Irvine, who is also an entrepreneur driven by his interests in real time data, perception and social networks; Sudipta Seal of University of Central Florida, a global champion in ceramics and A. Haresh Lalvani of New York-based Pratt Institute, an artist-inventor and globally renowned architect.

Other recipients of the award are: Prof. Pushpak Bhattacharyya, director of IIT Patna; V. Narayanan, director of LPSC at ISRO, an expert in cryogenic rocket propulsion technology; Samir V. Kamat, director general of Naval Systems and Materials at DRDO; Santanu Chaudhury, director of CSIR-CEERI at Pilani; Parag V. Havaldar, who was awarded an Oscar in the Technical category last year; Lt. Gen. Utpal Bhattacharyya (retired), a 1971 and Kargil war hero and management expert and Swami Smaranananda, a monk, yoga guru and general secretary of the Yogoda Satsanga Society of India Paramahansa Yogananda Path, Ranchi.